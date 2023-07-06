Crews begin work on Bayview Drive in Barrie to improve traffic flow
Crews started working on the Bayview Drive road project this week in Barrie.
The road in the city's south end was identified as a "key corridor," requiring improvements to accommodate growth in Barrie to 2031.
Utility relocations started on Wednesday along Bayview Drive from Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road and are anticipated to continue throughout the next month.
The improvements to Bayview Drive will include two 3.5 lanes, one each way, with a continuous 4.2m two-way left-turn lane, off-road bike lanes, and a sidewalk on the west side.
It will also include replacing and improving local water and sanitary sewer services.
During the roadwork, motorists are reminded to slow down through construction activities.
It's expected construction on Bayview Drive will begin in 2024.
