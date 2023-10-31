iHeartRadio

Crews called out Monday evening for east Windsor fire


Windsor fire truck on Friday, March 10, 2017. (CTV Windsor)

It was a busy evening for Windsor fire crews who battled a blaze on Westminster Boulevard.

Firefighters went to the scene near Ontario Street shortly after 6 p.m.

About 45 minutes later, the fire was declared out and crews worked on conducting ventilation and overhaul.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze, a damage estimate or if anybody has been displaced.

