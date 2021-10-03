Crews called to a riding stable fire in Severn Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Craig Momney
Emergency crews were called to a riding stable fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.
Paramedics say the call came in around 2 p.m. at an address on Uhthoff Line.
A spokesperson for Severn Fire says mutual aid assistance and a tanker were called in from Oro-Medonte fire.
Severn Fire is unsure whether or not the stable was in use.
No injuries were reported. However, the barn is believed to be a complete loss.
This is a developing story.
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out powerResidents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity ViewA house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reactionOn the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary homeCalgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser GardensLocal hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls shortA pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in needA group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policiesOver the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.
-
RCMP investigating a theft in Conrich, which was captured on cameraA crime in broad daylight has one Conrich family on edge and a community searching their home security systems.