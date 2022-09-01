Crews called to fight large grass fire north of Sherwood Park
Crews fought a large grass fire in Strathcona County north of Sherwood Park on Thursday afternoon.
The call came in around 3 p.m.
The fire was so big that several units from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services also responded.
A fire command post was set up in the area of Range Road 232 and Township Road 540.
Police were on scene directing traffic.
The blaze caused a smoky haze in the area.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.