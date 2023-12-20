Fire crews battle blaze at S.W. Calgary apartment building
Digital Producer
Brendan Ellis
Firefighters responded to a blaze in an apartment building in the southwest community of Sunalta on Wednesday.
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said crews were called to the building in the 1600 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 12:15 p.m.
Officials said on arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey building.
Firefighters entered the suite and fought the fire from the inside.
CFD said the fire originated on a third-floor balcony and extended into the attic.
The building was home to approximately 50 units. Dozens of people were home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.
The blaze is under investigation, but CFD does not believe it is suspicious.
