Crews called to home for fourth fire in less than two weeks
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a vacant house fire Monday, the fourth time crews have been called to the home in less than two weeks.
Crews were called around 5:40 p.m. to a vacant, boarded house in the 500 block of Ross Avenue.
Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home and firefighters had to battle the blaze from the outside as it was unsafe to go in.
Two neighbouring homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported during the incident.
The city said the structural integrity of the home was compromised, meaning it will have to be demolished.
"This will also help firefighters extinguish any small pockets of fire that remain in the structure. The house is a complete loss," the city said in a news release.
This is the fourth time crews have been called to this address for a fire since April 8.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
