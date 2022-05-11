Crews called to structure fire in Brantford

Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Brantford Wednesday evening.

OPP tweeted the alert just before 7 p.m.

They said Colborne Street was closed in both directions between Shaver Street and Brant County Road 18.

No other details about the fire have been released.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Brantford Colborne St is closed in both directions between Shaver St and #BrantCounty Rd 18 due to a structure fire. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/IN8nm7YFmy