Crews called to structure fire in Brantford

Firefighters at the scene of a structure fire near Colborne St. in Brantford. (May 11, 2022)

Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Brantford Wednesday evening.

OPP tweeted the alert just before 7 p.m.

They said Colborne Street was closed in both directions between Shaver Street and Brant County Road 18.

No other details about the fire have been released.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Brantford Colborne St is closed in both directions between Shaver St and #BrantCounty Rd 18 due to a structure fire. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/IN8nm7YFmy

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) May 11, 2022
