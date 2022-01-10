Crews called to working fire on Wellington Avenue
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a structure near the downtown area.
The fire broke out in the 300 block of Wellington Avenue, near University Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
Upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Wellington. Stay clear of the area. *MC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) January 10, 2022
Fire officials told the public in a social media post to stay clear of the area.
It was brought under control shortly after 3 a.m.
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.
-
New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditionsManitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.
-
City hall looks to tighten rules for election signs before 2022 campaign seasonCouncillors want to ensure new restrictions on the size and placement of election signs won’t also restrict democracy.