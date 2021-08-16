Crews clean red paint off Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener

Crews were cleaning red paint off the Queen Victoria on Jubilee Drive on Monday morning.

The statue in Victoria Park was doused with paint over the weekend for the second time this summer.

Police said the incident was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday and they believe it happened overnight.

The statue was also vandalized on Canada Day, when many Canadians were reckoning with Canada's colonial past following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.