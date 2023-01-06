Crews cleaning up flooding after two separate water main breaks in Mississauga

Crews are cleaning up after two separate water main breaks left heavy flooding on roadways in Mississauga Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were alerted about the first water main break on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads.

Police tweeted a video showing waist-high water on Lakeshore Road. Several vehicles are seen in the video trapped in the water.

Two people had to be helped after their cars got stuck in the water, police said. No injuries have been reported.

Water has been shut off in the area and crews have been at the scene since Thursday afternoon cleaning up the area.

Early Friday morning, police tweeted that sinkholes were forming at the scene.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, Lakeshore Road West remains closed in both directions between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way.

This stretch of roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Meanwhile, crews are at the scene of a second water main break in the area of McLaughlin Road and Courtneypark Drive.

Police said they received a call about flooding in the area shortly before 7:30 a.m.

A pool of water can be seen beside a road in a picture tweeted by police.

Crews are on scene cleaning the area. McLaughlin Road is closed between Rothschild Trail and Courtneypark Drive.

Police said it is not clear how long the road will be closed.