Crews continue to battle Yarmouth County wildfire; air quality alert remains in effect

Crews are back on the ground and in the air in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn in the area.

The Department of Natural Resources tweeted Wednesday morning that the fire near Horseshoe Lake is estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size.

The department says two helicopters, crews from across the province and a CL-415 water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador returned to battle the wildfire Wednesday morning.

Crews have been fighting the wildfire since Monday. The water bomber arrived Tuesday night from Newfoundland and Labrador.

DNR first tweeted about the fire at 10:20 p.m. Monday. At the time, it said crews were responding to a wildfire about two kilometres west of South Horseshoe Lake, and that it was estimated to be about 50 hectares.

It has continued to spread since then.

Wildfire response continues near Horseshoe Lake, Yarmouth Co. Two helicopters and crews from across the province, and the water bomber, are being mobilized. Fire size is estimated to be 1,000 ha. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

Kara McCurdy, the wildfire prevention officer with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, told CTV News Tuesday that winds and low humidity were making it difficult to control the spread, as well as access the fire's remote location.

"The area is mostly accessible by all-terrain vehicle or trails by walking, so there's no way you can get a vehicle in there to fight the fire easily,” said McCurdy on Tuesday. “So, they're having to air-lift equipment in and personnel onto the fire.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but McCurdy says they believe it started due to human action.

The province says conditions across Nova Scotia are very dry and burning is not permitted in Shelburne, Yarmouth or Queens counties.

“April and May tend to be the busiest months of the fire season. Grass, brush and leaves dry very fast and make fuel for forest fires” said the Nova Scotia government in a statement Tuesday. “Coupled with low humidity and high winds, fires can spread quickly, and they can be difficult to get under control.”

Nova Scotians are urged to check burn restrictions before starting a fire.

AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT

An air quality statement issued by Environment Canada Tuesday remains in effect Wednesday for the Yarmouth County area.

Environment Canada says easterly winds will continue Wednesday, pushing the smoke to the west, which may lead to reduced air quality.

In a statement, the department cautions that people who are exposed to the smoke, may experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.