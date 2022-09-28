Crews continue work to clear Charlottetown streets, reception centres reopen

The City of Charlottetown Emergency Measures (EMO) team and its partners say, while they are nearing the finish line, significant work remains to be done to make all city streets passable.

Public Works crews, the city’s Urban Forestry team, and off-island support from the City of Fredericton and Moncton are continuing clean up efforts Wednesday.

“In terms of progress, approximately 95 per cent of roads have been cleared. While most streets are passable, some will remain closed for now due to hazardous debris and downed power lines,” reads a news release from the City of Charlottetown.

The city says its Urban Forestry team is working to identify trees that are damaged and at risk of falling, as a part of the next phase of recovery efforts. Parks and Recreation crews are also out continuing their assessment of damage to parks and playgrounds.

RECEPTION CENTRES

The city has reopened its three Reception Centres, with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:

Hillsborough Park Community Centre (199 Patterson Dr)

Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre (1 Avonlea Dr)

Confederation Centre of the Arts (145 Richmond St)

The Reception Centres are providing residents with municipal water (bring your own drinking container), small snacks, Wi-Fi, and power to charge personal devices.

“Since they opened, nearly 8,500 visits have been made to the city’s three Reception Centres,” reads a news release from the city.

SAFETY REMINDERS