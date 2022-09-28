Crews continue work to clear Charlottetown streets, reception centres reopen
The City of Charlottetown Emergency Measures (EMO) team and its partners say, while they are nearing the finish line, significant work remains to be done to make all city streets passable.
Public Works crews, the city’s Urban Forestry team, and off-island support from the City of Fredericton and Moncton are continuing clean up efforts Wednesday.
“In terms of progress, approximately 95 per cent of roads have been cleared. While most streets are passable, some will remain closed for now due to hazardous debris and downed power lines,” reads a news release from the City of Charlottetown.
The city says its Urban Forestry team is working to identify trees that are damaged and at risk of falling, as a part of the next phase of recovery efforts. Parks and Recreation crews are also out continuing their assessment of damage to parks and playgrounds.
RECEPTION CENTRES
The city has reopened its three Reception Centres, with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:
- Hillsborough Park Community Centre (199 Patterson Dr)
- Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre (1 Avonlea Dr)
- Confederation Centre of the Arts (145 Richmond St)
The Reception Centres are providing residents with municipal water (bring your own drinking container), small snacks, Wi-Fi, and power to charge personal devices.
“Since they opened, nearly 8,500 visits have been made to the city’s three Reception Centres,” reads a news release from the city.
SAFETY REMINDERS
- The city is reminding residents of the following safety guidelines:
- Limit travel to essential travel only. Travelling throughout the city before and after daylight is strongly discouraged.
- Slow down on the roadways and treat non-working traffic signals as a four-way stop.
- Barbeques and cooking appliances are not to be used indoors, and this includes garages and balconies.
- Generators must be used outdoors and away from any building openings.
- Do not attempt to clear trees or branches away from downed power lines.
- Do not pile debris on the roadway, sidewalks, the shoulder of the road, or in cycling lanes. If it safe to do so, please place manageably sized debris in 4-foot, manageable bundles (maximum 50 pounds) on the side of the road. This will help city crews during the lengthy clean up process ahead.
- Municipal water is safe to drink, however please conserve water and limit usage as much as possible. The less water enters the system, the easier it is for our Water and Sewer Utility to maintain service.
- Stay out of parks and off of playgrounds until further notice. With roadways as the current priority, work crews will assess parks and park infrastructure in the coming days.