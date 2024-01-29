Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant is now just a memory for many in Waterloo Region.
The iconic Waterloo landmark, which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
The Weber Street property went up for sale in May 2022. The asking price was just shy of $3 million and the ad said the "business generates serious profits and pays $72,000/year net rent."
At the time, the owner told CTV News that he wanted to retire and hoped it wouldn’t be the end for the beloved burger joint.
Conestoga College purchased the property, which is adjacent to their Waterloo campus, in August 2022.
The restaurant closed around the same time and never reopened.
No information has been shared about the school’s plan for the property or the final selling price.
In an email Tuesday, a spokesperson for Conestoga said they will share details in the coming weeks.
