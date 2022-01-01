Crews douse New Year's Day semi-truck fire in southeast Edmonton

Firefighters doused a blaze that damaged semi-trucks and trailers at a southeast Edmonton industrial yard on New Year's Day.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News that crews were called minutes after 4:30 p.m. to a maintenance yard near 68 Avenue and 67 Street to find some machinery and a semi-truck on fire.

After initial firefighters arrived at 4:39 p.m., two additional units were called to help.

The fire was brought under control around 40 minutes later.

There is no word on a cause as the investigation into the incident continues.

Several Edmontonians shared video footage showing plumes of black smoke coming from the fire. No injuries were reported to firefighters.

