Crews extinguish apartment fire in North Bay, rescue baby bird

Firefighters in North Bay put out a burning mattress fire Friday morning at a multi-residential building on Clarence Avenue.

Crews from stations 1 and 2 responded to the fire at the three-story building around 11 a.m.

"Upon arrival, heavy smoke could be seen coming from an apartment on the third floor of the structure," deputy chief Greg Saunders said in an email.

"Upon entering the apartment, the responding firefighters dealt with very heavy smoke in the unit but pushed through and extinguished the fire in the bedroom."

The fire originated in a mattress in one of the bedrooms, Saunders said, but the cause has not yet been determined.

"There was one tenant in the unit at the time of the fire," the email said.

"The tenant was alerted to the danger by a working smoke alarm and was able to safely evacuate the unit. There (were) no injuries sustained in the fire, but the apartment unit has suffered significant smoke damage. The great work by the firefighters significantly limited the damage caused by the fire."

While no humans were injured, two pet hamsters were killed – but a baby bird was rescued by firefighter Mike Rowe.

"This incident is another example that properly located, properly maintained smoke alarms will provide residents with the time necessary to safely evacuate a residence from the danger posed by a fire in the home," Saunders said.