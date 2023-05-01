Crews fight grassfires in northwest and southwest Edmonton

A grass fire broke out in northwest Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the call originally came in at 3:20 p.m. for a fire at 184 Street and 105 Avenue.

Nine units were dispatched to the scene.

As of 4 p.m., the fire was also burning near 111 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen in west Edmonton.

Anthony Henday Drive was closed in both directions for several hours between Yellowhead Trail and Stony Plain Road.

By 8:40 p.m. the closures had been lifted.

Crews remained on scene overnight.

On Tuesday morning, the fire flared up again.

Five units were still on scene working on the fire as of 12 p.m..

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

While the fire burned in west Edmonton, firefighters were also called to a fire in southwest Edmonton.

Fire broke out in the area of Ellerslie Road and Heritage Valley Trail around 5:15 p.m.

EFRS said the fire did not encroach on any properties or structures.

The fire was declared out around 2 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters also responded to grass fires near Wayne Gretzky Drive and in St. Albert on Monday.

EFRS declared a fire ban for the City of Edmonton on Tuesday morning.