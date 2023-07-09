Crews fight Regina house fire that spread to neighbouring home

Regina Fire responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon that spread to a neighbouring home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews remained on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

On Twitter, Regina Fire asked people to keep away from the area until further notice.

Regina Fire said the blaze will be investigated, but did not say if there was any injuries.

