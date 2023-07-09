Crews fight Regina house fire that spread to neighbouring home
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Regina Fire responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon that spread to a neighbouring home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews remained on scene working to extinguish the blaze.
On Twitter, Regina Fire asked people to keep away from the area until further notice.
Regina Fire said the blaze will be investigated, but did not say if there was any injuries.
Crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 Blk of Quebec St. Fire extended to the neighboring house. Crews working to extinguish the fire. Please keep clear of the area while crews are working. Fire will be investigated. #YQR pic.twitter.com/cjQ2uTiq31— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) July 9, 2023
