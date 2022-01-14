Crews fighting fire at home on Maryland Street

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is fighting a fire that broke out at a home on Maryland Street Friday morning.

The platoon fire chief on scene told CTV News crews got the call about a fire in a two-storey, eight-unit building on Maryland Street around 11 a.m. on Friday. As of late Friday morning, the chief said crews remain on scene battling the blaze.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home on Maryland Street near Ellice Avenue.

A WFPS spokesperson told CTV News that Maryland Street between Ellice Avenue and St. Mathews Avenue is closed, adding motorists and residents should avoid the area.

The chief said no injuries were reported, and all residents were able to evacuate safely. He said the damage to the building is fairly extensive, and said the fire will be under investigation once the fire investigator can take a look inside the building.

The spokesperson for the WFPS said more details will be released shortly.