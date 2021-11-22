Crews fighting major fire near downtown Palmerston, Ont.
Firefighters are dealing with a major structure fire in Palmerston, Ont. Monday morning.
Minto Fire officials said three stations were called to a vacant building near the downtown around 9 a.m.
Listowel and Harriston aerial trucks are reportedly on scene, while other stations including Drayton and Moorefield were also responding.
There was no one in the building and no one has been injured, according to a statement from Minto Fire Deputy Chief Callise Loos.
Defensive operations are underway, and some houses in the area are being evacuated due to heavy smoke.
Those impacted are being kept warm at the Palmerston Arena.
Shortly before midday, the fire had been contained to the building, but heavy smoke continued to be present.
#Palmerston Structure Fire contained to the building, crews still working on operations with mutual aid partners. Starting overhaul soon. Still lots of smoke in the area.— Minto Fire (@mintofiredept) November 22, 2021
-
