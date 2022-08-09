Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.

Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men from an Ajax, Ont., construction site where a trench they were digging collapsed Monday afternoon.

Some time around noon, a large trench, near Rossland and Westney Roads collapsed, injuring two male workers and burying two others.

An Ornge air ambulance attended the scene and transported one person to hospital. A second worker suffered a broken ankle and was taken to a local hospital.

Firefighters and crews using heavy excavating equipment worked through the night trying to rescue the buried men.

By about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Durham Regional Police said they recovered the bodies of the two workers.

An Ontario Ministry of Labour investigation into what caused the collapse is ongoing.