Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2 overnight for next two months

Crews building the expanded O-Train Line 2 will be doing track installation work overnight in the northern end of the line for the next two months.

The city of Ottawa says the work will take place in the guideway between the Rideau River and Bayview Station to “complete the work in an accelerated manner” and “maximize construction completions in advance of the winter season.”

The overnight work is scheduled to take place between Oct. 11 and Dec. 19.

The city says there are no known impacts to pedestrians, cyclists or motorists.

The public may experience “moderate construction noise” but the city says it is not expected to exceed 85 decibels at the work site, and 56 decibels 30 metres away. Lights will be directed toward the worksite to avoid inconvenience to residents.

TransitNEXT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, is responsible for the Stage 2 expansion of Line 2, a.k.a. the Trillium Line. Stage 2 brings the north-south train line to Riverside South and the airport.

The city said in August that construction on Line 2 is up to a year behind schedule and not expected to be complete until summer 2023.