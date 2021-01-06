A fire investigator is sifting through debris to try and determine what caused a fire at a Prairie Meats warehouse Tuesday evening.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the South West Industrial area at around 6 p.m., following a call from an alarm company indicating a fire in a warehouse on Dudley Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

The fire department says no one was injured and the damage cost estimate is still being determined.