Crews investigate structure fire in Cambridge
The Cambridge Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshal and Waterloo regional police are investigating the cause of a fully involved structure fire in Cambridge on Sunday.
Around 5 a.m., fire officials said firefighters from five stations responded to the blaze on Oxford Street.
At 11 a.m., officials reported that one station remained on scene to investigate the cause and circumstance of the fire.
Regional police said Oxford Street is closed between Dundas Street North and Bond Street.
No injuries were reported and no further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be given when available.
One station remains on scene. Investigation ongoing into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire with @WRPSToday and @ONFireMarshal. pic.twitter.com/lhHBr0Z9U4— Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) January 30, 2022
Working with @CambridgeFD and @ONFireMarshal to determine the cause of a building fire in the area of Oxford Street, between Dundas Street North and Bond Street, in Cambridge.
Roads continue to be closed in the area.
More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/GetVaLJDjN
