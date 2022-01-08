Crews investigate suspicious townhouse fire in Guelph

Police and the Guelph Fire Department are investigating a suspicious Friday night house fire in the city's west end.

Around 10 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the area of Willow Road and Westwood Road.

Police said a townhouse unit was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency services arrived.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and confirmed there were no injuries.

Officials said many residents evacuated the building and some are temporarily displaced.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and police remain in the area to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.

