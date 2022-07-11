Crews investigating ceiling collapse at Toronto underground parking garage

No injuries have been reported after the ceiling of a parking garage at a residential building partially collapsed in the Jane and Finch area amid ongoing construction work for the Finch West LRT.

Toronto Fire said the collapse occurred in the garage of a 14-storey residential highrise building at 10 Tobermory Drive, just north of Finch Avenue.

“At this time there are no records of persons missing,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters at the scene Monday evening. “Toronto Fire Service, Toronto Police Service and Toronto Paramedic Services all have members of the heavy urban search and rescue team on site right now. The search dogs right now are actually being deployed.”

He said hydro and water are still flowing to the building and there is no indication so far that there is any danger for residents.

“There is no risk at this point in time to anyone inside the building,” Jessop said. “All building services have been maintained, so gas, hydro and water. As I said there is a City of Toronto building engineer on site and at this moment, there is nothing that indicates that there's any risk to the persons inside the building.”

Firefighters said some construction equipment was being stored nearby, which may have caused the collapse, which damaged several vehicles.

Access to Tobermory Drive has been restricted for the past week as crews carry out testing for the new Finch West light rail transit system (FWLRT).

"This location is next to an active construction site, where our contractor Mosaic Transit Group, is doing work for the FWLRT,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

The agency said the collapse covers approximately three parking spots and that it has had no reports of injuries so far.

“Safety is our top priority – and Mosaic along with Metrolinx will be conducting a parallel investigation to the one Toronto Fire and the MOL are conducting. Both are on scene now and may have further information,” Metrolinx said.

The ministry of labour confirmed that it has opened an investigation and that an inspector has been assigned to the incident.

Jesse said the first priority for crews right now is to make sure that no-one is trapped in the debris.

“They're going to do it in a very safe, systematic and methodical way. But also with their safety in mind as well,” Jessop said.

He said that work will likely take several hours and afterwards inspectors on scene will turn their attention to trying to determine the exact cause of the collapse. He added that is is “way too early” to speculate as to the exact cause.