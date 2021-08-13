Crews investigating plane crash in Orillia

Ramara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John Airport in Orillia.

Crews were called to Bluebird Street near the airport after a plane crashed into Lake St. John.

Two male occupants in the plane were wearing lifejackets and no injuries were reported.

Transport Canada has safely removed the plane from the lake, which was floating roughly 300 metres from shore.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.