Crews knock down large fire in downtown Vancouver tent
Firefighters battled a large blaze that broke out at a tent in downtown Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to a the 500 block of Richards Street at 12:46 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Vancouver.
The fire engulfed a single tent and its surrounding supplies, like tarps, which was taking up approximately 200 square feet, Asst. Chief Keith Stewart told CTV News Tuesday.
The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm response, bringing 17 fire apparatus to the scene.
That’s because the fire initially looked much larger than it was, Stewart said.
“It looked like it was a building fire, that's why it was upgraded so quickly,” he explained. “Unfortunately, there were some propane cylinders that were exploding, so that was what was creating the chaos at the beginning.”
Once the exploding propane tanks were extinguished, crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and send some of the trucks back, he said.
The city said smoke spread to nearby buildings, but no fire extended inside.
There were no injuries reported.
According to the city, the fire was caused accidentally by smoking materials inside the tent structure.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.