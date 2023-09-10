Crews knock down Port Alberni house fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in Port Alberni Sunday morning, where a house was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Thankfully, nobody was home at the time, so there were no injuries reported, according to officials.

The Port Alberni Fire Department got the call just after 8:45 a.m. for a report of a chimney fire in the 3700 block of Bishop Crescent, Chief Mike Owens told CTV News.

While crews were on the way, the blaze was upgraded to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered “heavy smoke and fire” coming out of the house, Owens said. Additional personnel from the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department were called in to provide mutual aid.

Owens said crews were able to get the fire under control in an hour, and remained on scene to put out hot spots for another hour. The flames were contained to the one home.

Bishop Crescent was closed off between Haslam Drive and Grieve Road during the fight, according to a social media post from the fire department.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, where it started or the extent of the damage, Owens said.

The person who lives in the house is now staying with family, he added.

PAFD & @ccvfd5920 are on the scene of a structure fire in the 3700 block of Bishop Crescent. Fire is now knocked down. Bishop is closed between Haslam Dr and Grieve Rd #structurefire #portalberni pic.twitter.com/ujtGE6xuZ4