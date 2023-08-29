Crews on alert as winds stoke wildfire activity in Okanagan, Shuswap

An existing evacuation alert was expanded to cover more neighbourhoods in West Kelowna on Tuesday as winds stoked increased fire activity on the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The alert now covers the Glenrosa and Westbank neighbourhoods as well as parts of the Westbank First Nation.

“Area residents can expect to see an expanded presence of firefighters and trucks in the area,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said in an update. “West Kelowna fire crews are joined by 33 additional firetrucks from Peachland to Armstrong.”

Winds from the north with gusting potential upwards of 40 km/h potentially pose the risk of the fire spotting south into the Powers Creek drainage, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Given the uptick in fire behaviour, BC Wildfire Service aerial and ground support resources are being redirected to the area, the agency said.

SHUSWAP IN A ‘HIGH STATE OF READINESS’

The situation is similar in the North Shuswap area, where days of warm and dry conditions combined with wind Tuesday caused increased fire activity on some flanks of the Bush Creek East blaze.

The forecast is calling for southwesterly winds with gusts up to 40 km/h into the evening and possibly overnight.

“Today is a day of change on the fire for sure,” BCWS information officer Mike McCulley said at a Columbia Shuswap Regional District update. He added that there has been no growth or significant movement outside of the fire’s containment lines.

He said firefighters were consolidating around communities and that structural protection crews are in a “high state of readiness” in case fire behaviour increases significantly.

“We don't anticipate seeing things like we saw a week ago or beyond, but certainly when it's windy, we're going to see an increase in fire behavior,” he added.

The crew on the ground is currently 300 strong, with a contingent from South Africa and newly-hired locals having joined the fight.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday night, and the weather is expected to cool down on Wednesday and Thursday, so getting through Tuesday is “critical,” McCulley said.

Emergency operations centre information officer Tim Conrad reassured residents that better weather is on the way.

“This is a little blip that we need to get through,” he said.

“I don't want you to be nervous out there. We want you to be prepared. So make sure you're getting ready, especially those folks that are in alert areas to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.”

Increased fire behaviour is being observed in the southwest corner of the McDougall Creek wildfire (K52767), adjacent to the City of West Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/P8MQJLXM99