One person is dead and another is in hospital with minor injuries after a pickup truck collided with a small car in Saanich on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road.

West Saanich Road remains closed for northbound traffic and Prospect Lake Road is closed to southbound traffic.

Saanich police confirmed to CTV News that one person died in the crash.

A white pickup truck is in the ditch on the southbound side of West Saanich Road and a heavily damaged two-door hatchback is in the middle of the road.

The coroner and multiple investigators investigators are on scene, including collision analysts with an aerial drone.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.