iHeartRadio

Crews on scene of fatal fire at Brampton home


Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home in Brampton. (Twitter/ @BramptonFireES)

Crews are on the scene of a fatal two-alarm fire at a home in Brampton this morning.

The blaze broke out at a residence in the area of Treeline Boulevard and Airport Road shortly before 10 a.m.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

As of 10:45 a.m., the fire remained active, police confirmed.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. 

RESIDENTIAL FIRE:

-Treeline Blvd / Maltby Crt #Brampton
-Active fire
-@BramptonFireES has located 1 ml casualty who has been pronounced deceased.
-No other injuries reported at this time
-Please avoid the area
-C/R 9:55am
-PR230211631

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 30, 2023
12