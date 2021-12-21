Crews on scene of house fire in St. Thomas early Tuesday morning
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
St. Thomas Fire Department tweeted they're on scene of a working house fire.
Crews are asking the public to avoid the area of Malakoff Street.
More information to come.
Crews on scene at a working house fire on Malakoff St. Please avoid the area. Further information as it becomes available. @myFM_News941 @timesjournal @CTVLondon @cityofstthomas pic.twitter.com/EMPvYHPBG6— St. Thomas Fire (@StThomasFire) December 21, 2021
-
