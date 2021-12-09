iHeartRadio

Crews put out house fire on Chatham Street

Crews were still on scene in the 700 block of Chatham St. E. around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze near downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to the fire in the 700 block of Chatham St. E. around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were still on scene Thursday morning, dealing with hotspots.

The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.

