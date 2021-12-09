Crews put out house fire on Chatham Street
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze near downtown Windsor.
Crews were called to the fire in the 700 block of Chatham St. E. around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters were still on scene Thursday morning, dealing with hotspots.
The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.
-
Ontario adding new long-term care beds in Waterloo RegionThe Ontario government is adding 364 new and 84 upgraded beds at three new long-term care homes in Waterloo Region.
-
-
Report: Manitoba saw significant drop in surgical procedures during the pandemicManitoba saw a significant decline in surgical procedures performed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
-
Nova Scotia reports 52 news cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 38 connected to StFXHealth officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Limit indoor holiday gatherings with children who aren't fully vaccinated: EtchesOttawa's top doctor is encouraging people to plan holiday gatherings that will decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially with unvaccinated children.
-
Three public health units recommend further limitations to holiday gatherings and to work from homeIn a joint news release, the medical officers of health for Huron Public Health, Middlesex-London Public Health, and Southwestern Public Health have urged residents to limit indoor social gatherings to 10 this holiday season.
-
Laurentian says Speaker's Warrant puts university in an impossible positionLaurentian says a move by the Ontario legislature to force the university to hand over confidential documents to the auditor general would be a violation of a court order.
-
Car stolen from Orillia found in Caledon drivewayOPP have arrested two people after a car stolen in Orillia was found parked in the driveway of a Caledon home.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateHealth officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.