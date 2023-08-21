Crews quickly contain early morning Regina house fire
An early morning house fire on Monday was quickly contained to one floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
Emergency crews were called to the home on the 1400 block of Robinson Street around 2:22 a.m. on Monday.
Regina Fire said they contained the blaze to the main floor of the home adding that no injuries were reported to them following a search of the house.
The fire remains under investigation.
Crews responded to a structure fire 1400 Blk Robinson St at 2:22 am. Firefighters made entry and quickly contained the fire to the main floor. Searches completed and no injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/wSUk3aLY4N— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) August 21, 2023
