Crews quickly contain early morning Regina house fire

An early morning house fire on Monday was quickly contained to one floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

Emergency crews were called to the home on the 1400 block of Robinson Street around 2:22 a.m. on Monday.

Regina Fire said they contained the blaze to the main floor of the home adding that no injuries were reported to them following a search of the house.

The fire remains under investigation.

Crews responded to a structure fire 1400 Blk Robinson St at 2:22 am. Firefighters made entry and quickly contained the fire to the main floor. Searches completed and no injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/wSUk3aLY4N