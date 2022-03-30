Crews remove overturned vehicle from ditch along Hwy 10, Caledon

Police temporarily closed a portion of Highway 10 in Caledon early Wednesday afternoon for a collision involving an overturned vehicle in a ditch.

Emergency crews and tow trucks removed the vehicle from the ditch near Highpoint Side Road.

It's not immediately clear if the weather was a factor in the crash that resulted in the vehicle ending up on its roof.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Wednesday for parts of central Ontario, cautioning motorists of potentially slick and hazardous conditions on the roads.

"Injuries are reported as being minor," police stated in a Tweet about the incident.

The area has since reopened.