Crews removing hazardous trees from Courtenay river

Crews are at work this week along the shores of the Puntledge River removing a trio of cottonwood trees identified as a risk to tubers and other summer fans of the Mid-Island river.

According to Rupert Wong, president of company Current Environmental, the trees likely came down due to erosion or high winds.

"The canopy was pretty big so it could have been a bit of sail caught the wind and just levered it and it ended up in the river," said Wong.

Wong says one tree may have dragged down the two others.

"So we have three rooted trees in the river right now," he said.

The Comox Valley company has been contracted by the City of Courtenay to remove the fallen trees before they become a problem to those who like to float down the river on various forms of inflatables.

POTENTIAL RISKS

Wong says his company has kept an eye on the trees over the past two years after being contracted to remove another cottonwood that was in the river and posed problems for the public in the past.

In July 2020, Rachel Jannati was one of two women who became entangled in a tree along the banks of the river.

They women were part of a group of four when Jannati became trapped under some of the tree's roots.

"I remember struggling and getting sucked back down – trying to pull myself up, getting sucked back down – it was a horrible experience," Jannati said at the time.

Paul Berry of Comox Valley Search and Rescue says the trees are just a few of the many hazards the public needs to watch for along the river system.

"We’re absolutely thrilled that the city has taken the initiative here to clear this strainer out of the river," said Berry.

"It’s such a popular spot with people recreating once the weather gets warmer."

He says there is another problem site the group has identified further up the river system closer to the Puntledge Fish Hatchery.

"Last weekend there was an older couple [that] had been canoeing in the Puntledge or just downstream from the hatchery and they tangled themselves in yet another strainer," Berry said.

Wong says his team will look at that second site once they’ve completed their initial task, which should be done in the next few days.