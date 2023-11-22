Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver

Emergency crews rescued several people who were injured and trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told CTV News a technical rescue team was called to help free three workers who became trapped after an accident at a worksite near Nelson and Burrard streets.

The cause has not been confirmed, but Capt. Matthew Trudeau said it appears a portion of a façade fell down, which in turn caused some scaffolding to collapse.

WorkSafeBC said it has been notified of the incident and that an officer would be attending the site.

A witness who lives across the street said she saw workers being carried down from the construction site with a crane, then loaded into ambulances.

B.C. Emergency Health Services has since confirmed three patients were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

A fourth patient was treated on scene but "declined hospital transport," a BCEHS spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.