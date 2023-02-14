iHeartRadio

Crews respond to 7-car collision on DVP: TPS


Crews respond to a 7-car collision on the DVP on Feb. 14, 2023.

Crews responded to a reported seven-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near Bloor Street.

Few details have been provided by police, but they say that at least seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

By 9 a.m., the Don Valley Parkway had reopened all lanes to drivers.

COLLISON:
Don Valley Pkwy S/Prince Edward Viaduct @TPS54Div
7:37 am
-reports of 7 vehicle collision
-unknown injuries
-police on scene assisting with traffic
-use caution in the area#GO352471
^sc

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2023
