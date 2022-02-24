Crews respond to apartment fire in Waterloo
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at an apartment building in Waterloo early Thursday morning.
Waterloo Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Colin Mickey told CTV News that fire fighters were called to the apartment on King Street around 2 a.m.
The building was under construction and the fire originated on the top floor.
No injuries were reported and no tenants were living in the apartment.
A cause is yet to be determined, but the cost of damages is valued around $1,500.
Mickey said the fire is not considered suspicious and there is no ongoing investigation at this time.
