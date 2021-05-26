Crews respond to back-to-back fires in Mount Forest

Wellington North fire crews responded to two separate structure fires in Mount Forest over the past two nights.

According to officials, the first fire happened around 7 p.m. on Monday at an apartment building near John Street.

Around 50 firefighters from three stations responded and were able to contain the fire to one unit.

Fire officials say the family of that unit was taken to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation. Multiple other tenants of the building were also assessed at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and officials say damages are estimated to be around $50,000.

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., Wellington North and Minto Fire crews were called to a fire at a storage warehouse on Industrial Drive.

Around 35 firefighters responded and upon arrival noticed smoke coming from the warehouse, which contained garbage.

Officials say the fire was contained to the contents of the building with little damage to the warehouse.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and the damages are still being assessed.