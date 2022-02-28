Crews respond to barn fire near Elora

Firefighters from Centre Wellington are battling a fire at a cattle barn near Elora.

The barn is located on Wellington Road Seven south of Elora. The road is closed between Second and Fourth Lines.

More details to come…

CWFire currently operating at a cattle barn fire on WR 7. Mutual-aid tanker support from @GuelphFire @wellnorthfire @mapleton_fire as well as @GWParamedic & @OPP_WR pic.twitter.com/YCT5O70Sok