Crews respond to Cambridge house fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue, but a six residents have been displaced.
In a social media post at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department said pets were also rescued from the home.
Five stations were able to quickly get the flames under control, it said.
An official on scene told CTV News firefighters were actually on their way back from a separate call when they noticed smoke and decided to stop and check it out.
The family had working smoke alarms but were in another part of the home and hadn't heard the alarms yet, so quick work by the firefighters prevented the fire from being much worse.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
More to come.
