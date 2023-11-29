iHeartRadio

Crews respond to fire at Cambridge encampment


A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen in a CTV Kitchener file photo.

Crews are responding to a fire at an encampment beside Highway 401, the Cambridge Fire Department says.

The encampment is just south of the highway near Hespeler Road, Captain Fire Prevention Officer John Percy said in an email at 12:39 p.m.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 401 is backed up.

