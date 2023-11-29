Crews respond to fire at Cambridge encampment
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Crews are responding to a fire at an encampment beside Highway 401, the Cambridge Fire Department says.
The encampment is just south of the highway near Hespeler Road, Captain Fire Prevention Officer John Percy said in an email at 12:39 p.m.
There’s no word yet on if anyone was hurt.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 401 is backed up.
-
Ottawa community leaders get tour of future Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoConstruction is on track for the national capital region's newest major tourism and entertainment destination, the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.
-
Fake CSIS agent allegedly defrauded dozens of women out $2 millionPolice in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
-
Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limboA Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges and damage, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.
-
Get them while you can! Calgary Christmas tree vendors expect to sell out fast amid rising demand and falling supplyCalgarians looking for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season might find it a little more difficult with increasing demand and falling supply.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
-
Two early morning crashes in Woolwich blamed on slippery roadsOne person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service delayed again, BC Ferries saysBC Ferries expects to serve more than 900,000 passengers during the upcoming holiday season, and says it will be able to do so without one of its largest vessels, which remains out of service for repairs.