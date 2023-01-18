Crews respond to fire in Kitchener

Fire officials say crews had to cut a trench in the top of a Kitchener building to prevent the flames from a Wednesday morning fire spreading.

Seven trucks responded to the fire at 216 St. Leger Street. The call came in at 5:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the back side of the building was engulfed in smoke and flames.

Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building, so crews approached the fire as if there were people underneath.

A fire official said when they were able to access the area under the structure, there was no one there, but he wouldn’t comment on if there was evidence people had been living there.

The owner of the building was contacted and doesn’t believe it was operational at the time of the fire.

Kitchener fire said no injuries have been reported and it's unclear what the estimated cost of damage is at this time.

As for the cause, investigators have not yet determined what started the fire, but it's not believed to be suspicious.