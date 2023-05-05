Fire destroys building north of Chatham
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a house fire north of Chatham on Friday morning.
Damage is estimated at $350,000.
The blaze broke out around 7:26 a.m. at 83134 Dover Centre Line in Dover Township.
Firefighters from the Dover and Tupperville stations have responded as well as the Chatham south tanker and Station 2 aerial truck.
One person in the building escaped without injury.
