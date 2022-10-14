iHeartRadio

Crews respond to five vehicles on fire in downtown Brantford


A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

A 22-year-old Brantford man has been charged with five counts of arson after early morning fires downtown.

Brantford police say crews were called to Dalhousie Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Five vehicles parked on the street were ablaze.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames but the vehicles received extensive damage, police say.

