Crews respond to Fontainebleu fire Saturday morning

A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

An investigator has been called in for a fire in the 2900 block of Grandview Street near Rivard Avenue.

Windsor fire posted on social media just before 8 a.m. for people to avoid the area.

Shortly after, it was reported crews were doing overhaul and ventilation.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze, any possible injuries or a damage estimate. 

