Crews respond to gas leak in Guelph

UPDATE: AT 11:46 a.m., police tweeted the gas leak was resolved.

Guelph police are asking people to avoid the area of William Street and Franchetto Boulevard after a gas leak.

Officers and Guelph Fire are on scene, police said in a tweet posted at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.

