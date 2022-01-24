Man dead following house fire in Cambridge

A man has died after a house fire on Esther Avenue in Cambridge on Monday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., crews from five stations of the Cambridge Fire Department responded to the scene.

The department shared pictures showing thick smoke billowing from the home and said crews were using a defensive strategy.

Crews had to cut into the roof of the home as they worked to put out the fire.

According to a news release issued by the City of Cambridge later that night, fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and significant fire coming from the front of the house.

Crews entered the home to start interior firefighting operations and to look for people inside, but had to get out due to increasing heat and intensifying fire.

Officials say that soon after crews left the house, the main floor was engulfed in flames and the floor partially collapsed.

"Cambridge firefighters performed admirably tonight," said Cambridge Fire Chief Brian Arnold in the release. "No firefighter ever wants to encounter such an outcome, and we mourn along with the community."

While extinguishing the fire, a deceased male was found.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently unknown.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Cambridge Fire was still on scene. Waterloo regional police say they will be working with Cambridge Fire to maintain control of the scene.

"It's very difficult for the family, for this community and also our firefighters," Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill said. "It is something our firefighters never hope to encounter and we do have peer support for our members."

While the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be coming to the address, structural integrity of the house will have to be assessed before going in for investigation purposes.

ROAD CLOSURE

There will be significant delays in the area of Blair Road and Esther Avenue.



Officers currently on scene of a house fire.



More information to follow.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WyBIDuTHOY