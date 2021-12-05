Crews respond to house fire in Southgate Township
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police and emergency crews were called to a residential fire near Dundalk early Sunday morning.
In a tweet posted at 6:25 a.m., OPP said the blaze closed Ida Street from Main Street West to Glenelg Street.
The #GreyBruceOPP and other emergency crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Southgate Township. Ida Street is closed between Main Street West and Glenelg Street. ^nw pic.twitter.com/a1nec8sld1— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 5, 2021
No injuries have been reported.
Officials have yet to release what caused the fire and how much damage the structure sustained.
No further details have been released at this time.
